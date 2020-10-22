UPDATE: Missing elderly Bullard woman was found, police say

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The missing elderly woman from Bullard has been found.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 80-year-old Clara Fincher has been located and is now safe and with her family.

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Bullard elderly woman.

80-year-old Clara Fincher was issued just after 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. She is described as 5’5″ and weighs 155 pounds.

She has gray hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a black and white t-shirt with black trousers. Fincher was last seen in the 600 block of CR 3504 in Bullard.

She drives a 2011 Maroon Honda Sedan with the license plate 8RBTH. If you have any information as to her whereabouts, please contact police.

Here are the requirements for a Silver Alert to be issued in Texas:

  • Is the missing person 65 years of age or older or been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease?
  • Does the senior citizen have a diagnosed impaired mental condition, and does the senior citizen’s disappearance pose a credible threat to the senior citizen’s health and safety? (Law enforcement shall require the family or legal guardian of the missing senior citizen to provide documentation from a medical or mental health professional of the senior citizen’s condition).
  • Is it confirmed that an investigation has taken place verifying that the senior citizen’s disappearance is due to his/her impaired mental condition, and alternative reasons for the senior citizen’s disappearance have been ruled out?
  • Is the Silver Alert request within 72 hours of the senior citizen’s disappearance?

