UPDATE: Missing elderly Bullard woman was found, police say

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The missing elderly woman from Bullard has been found.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 80-year-old Clara Fincher has been located and is now safe and with her family.

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Bullard elderly woman.

80-year-old Clara Fincher was issued just after 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. She is described as 5’5″ and weighs 155 pounds.

She has gray hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a black and white t-shirt with black trousers. Fincher was last seen in the 600 block of CR 3504 in Bullard.

She drives a 2011 Maroon Honda Sedan with the license plate 8RBTH. If you have any information as to her whereabouts, please contact police.

ACTIVE SILVER ALERT for Clara Evans Fincher from Bullard, TX, on 10/22/2020, TX plate 8RBTH pic.twitter.com/njmxVPSJ0k — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) October 22, 2020

Here are the requirements for a Silver Alert to be issued in Texas: