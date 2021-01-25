Police searching for missing elderly Mesquite man

MESQUITE, Texas (KETK) – Authorities need your help finding an elderly Mesquite man.

They are searching for 86-year-old Francisco Bueno Jr. He was last seen Sunday morning after he left his home.

Police say he’s about 5’3″, weighing at 150 pounds, and has brown eyes with gray hair.

He was last seen wearing black boots, blue jeans, a dark shirt, and a cowboy hat.

Bueno Jr. drives a two-tone 1993 Chevrolet Silverado and it’s white over blue. It has the license plate number JTV7461.

Be careful if you do see him; Bueno Jr. may be confused by his surroundings. If you find him, please call Mesquite police.

