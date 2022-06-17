WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) — The White Oak Police Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man that allegedly trespassed and may have attempted to burglarize an RV late Thursday evening.

Police said that the video below is the furthest extent of identification they have received for the suspect and that they still are unsure if he even entered the RV. They further stated that the owner was unaware that this occurred until they looked over the security footage.

The act is being classified as a criminal trespass and possibly an attempted burglary. It occurred in the area of North White Oak Road near Owens Road, police said.

Anyone with any information on the suspect is encouraged to call the White Oak Police Department at (903) 759-0106.