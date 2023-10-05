TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — The Texarkana Police Department are asking for help identifying suspects who allegedly stole credit cards and used them to buy hundreds of dollars in gift cards.
TPD Detective Warren Smith is asking the public to share any information that regards to the identity of the individuals involved in this matter. Surveillance video captured images of the suspects faces and unique tattoos.
In the state of Texas credit card fraud is a state jail felony, punishable by fines and up to two years in a state jail.
If you have information call (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.