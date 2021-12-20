Police: Some Brownsboro residents to lose power for 10 hours after crash brings down power lines

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – A crash has brought down power lines in Brownsboro, and this has left some residents without power on Monday, according to the Brownsboro Police Department.
The wreck happened between the Cefco and City Hall. Poles and power lines are down, and Oncor said it will take approximately 10 hours to make repairs. Officials are encouraging people to take a different travel route.
