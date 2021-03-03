Police storm house near downtown Tyler; homeowner upset from damage

(KETK)- A Tyler homeowner says he’s feeling helpless, after law enforcement officers stormed his property.

Roque Capetillo says they caused a lot of damage, and he has no idea who is going pay to fix it.

The house is now in complete shambles.

KETK learned the Texas Department of Public Safety was rounding up people wanted by the law on Selman Street near downtown.

Almost every window has been shattered, the front doors have been broken down from the outside, and there is damage to the inside of the building, too.

The property owner says he’s confused.

He and his mother had been living in the part of the house police entered, and he stays in the garage apartment.

Now, he is left wondering who will be responsible for repairing the damage.

“I would like to know… I have questions as far as you know, what is the procedure and what needs to be done. You know, so they can repair and fix you know the damages on this house because somebody should be held responsible for these damages,” said Capetillo.

KETK reached out to DPS, Tyler Police and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

A DPS spokesperson says this was part of a sweep by troopers to arrest people with warrants. They have not yet revealed whether anyone was taken into custody at this location.