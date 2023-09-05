UPDATE: A suspect is in custody after authorities introduced gas into the residence. The suspect, identified as Mark Johnson, was arrested without incident and will be seen by EMS before being booked into the Smith County jail.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department are involved in a deadlock situation with a man who has barricaded himself in a west Tyler residence near the 3100 block of West Jackson Street.

Tyler Police Department PIO Andy Erbaugh confirmed with KETK that the Fugitive Task Force was serving a warrant for another agency and that this was not a Tyler PD warrant.

Erbaugh also confirmed that the SWAT team and negotiators are on the scene.

A school in the area has been placed on lockdown as a part of protocol and there is no threat to students at the moment.