TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man who was arrested after a “shoot out” on Morris Street on Monday, began firing shots after a pool hall argument, according to an arrest warrant.

A witness met with police who reported that they were told two men were inside the pool hall and “everyone was giving everyone a hard time and joking with each other.”

At one point, police said the two got up to walk outside and continued arguing and joking until the deceased, Horatio Williams, 57, pulled out a shotgun from the van. After displaying the firearm, officials said Williams placed the shotgun back into the van.

About 30 minutes later, the suspect, who police identified as Frederick Leon Harvey, 59, came around the corner with a handgun in each hand, according to documents. The witness said Williams and Harvey began exchanging shots after Williams retrieved the shotgun from the van.

According to police, the witness said Williams would always look for trouble, and had been making statements all day to the effect of “either I’m going to die today or I’m going to shoot someone.”

Detectives said they responded to the hospital where Williams was transported and learned he had succumbed to his injuries. A second person with gunshots arrived to the hospital, and told police they had been at the pool hall during the shooting and identified Harvey as the shooter, according to officials.

Police said they were later advised that Harvey had arrived at a local hospital, and said he had been in a motorcycle accident and hurt his hand. Detectives said the hand injury was “indicative of being shot.”

When Harvey was informed by police the injuries they observed were not consistent with a motorcycle accident, according to documents, Harvey replied “yeah, I know.”

Harvey was arrested that same day, and his bond has been set at a combined $550,000 for murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.