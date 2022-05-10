PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Palestine Police Department is warning residents of fake checks that appear to be sent from the city of Palestine.

Officials said that if people received a check and they have not provided a service or product to the city or if they are not expecting a refund on their utility deposit, then this check is probably fraudulent.

East Texans should not follow what the scammers are requesting them to do. They might be asking people to wire them some money or asking for bank account information.

“If you have given them information or sent them money, you are at risk of losing your money. Contact your bank immediately,” said police.

Scammers are copying the signatures of Sarah Palin and other officials.

The fraudulent check will not affect the city or be cleared.

People may report the scam here or call 1-877-382-4357.