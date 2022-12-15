TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A woman was arrested in Texarkana on Wednesday after officials said her daughter was found walking down College Drive barefoot in her pajamas.

Officials said a Good Samaritan found the daughter and flagged down an officer for help. The 4-year-old told the officer she couldn’t find her mother when she woke up and ran down the road to look for her.

“She was able to show them where she lived, but they found the front door of the apartment standing wide open and nobody was there,” officials with the Texarkana Police Department said.

Officers began looking for the parents and said “after several minutes” Sharedyjah Beard, 24, showed up at the apartment and said she was the girl’s mother.

“When asked what happened, she didn’t have a reasonable explanation about why she didn’t take the child with her when she left the apartment, and it was obvious that she had no intention of taking her in the first place,” officials said. “Officer Price noticed that Beard appeared to be intoxicated and he could smell the odor of marijuana on her as they spoke.”

Beard was arrested for abandoning/endangering a child and her bond has been set at $100,000. Officials said Beard’s daughter was taken home with her grandmother.

“We’re thankful for the lady who found the little girl and stopped to pick her up,” officials said. “We don’t even want to think about what could have happened had she not. This story could have easily had a very tragic ending otherwise.”