WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – A woman was killed in Wills Point after being hit by a train, police said.

According to Wills Point Police Chief Aaron Long, they received a dispatch call on Sunday from the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office regarding a pedestrian/train crash near Ash Lane (Lybrand Crossing).

Officers arrived to find a dead female and began conducting an investigation, speaking with multiple witnesses and train employees. After the investigation, they took the body to a local funeral home.

The woman was identified by witnesses and family as Emily Ross.

“We ask everyone pray for the family, friends, Union Pacific Employees, witnesses and all the First Responders,” Chief Aaron Long said in a Facebook post. “We also want to thank all of the assisting agencies with this investigation – Van Zandt County Sheriff Office, Van Zandt County District Attorney Office, Edgewood Police Department, Wills Point Fire and Christus EMS.”