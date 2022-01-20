Police: Woman taken into custody in White Oak suspected of serial burglaries, robberies

WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) – White Oak police took a woman into custody after a pursuit. The woman is accused of being a serial burglar and robber, according to authorities.

Officers detained Liquieta L. Kelly on Wednesday following a pursuit and there was a struggle, but no one was injured.

There were several warrants out for Kelly in the East Texas area, and she is waiting to be arraigned on different charges.

Kelly has been arrested several times in Gregg County for charges including theft, robbery and assault that caused bodily injury.

“We would like to thank all the assistance provided by all the officers and agencies that have been involved through solid investigations resulting in the warrants and new charges sure to be arriving soon,” said White Oak police.

The Longview Police Department, Gladewater Police Department and City of Hawkins Police Department were involved in the investigation as well as the Kilgore Police Department, Marshall Police, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.