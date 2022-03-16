LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — An alleged vehicle robbery happened in the 2000 block of East Cotton Street in Longview around 4:51 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon officers arrival, officers say they came in contact with a woman that said a tall Black male approached her with a gun and demanded her vehicle as she was leaving her job. The woman gave her vehicle to the suspect and he went towards South Eastman Road, according to Longview Police Department.

The alleged stolen vehicle is a blue Toyota Sienna minivan with Texas license plate FJB1156.

It has a cracked windshield on the passenger’s side and police say the driver’s side rear quarter panel is completely dented in.

Longview police are looking for the alleged robber is described as a tall Black male with dreadlocks past his ears, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

If you happen to see this vehicle, please do not approach the vehicle or the suspect. Please call the police at 911 or 903-237-1170.