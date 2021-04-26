Political group holds block party in Tyler to encourage African American voters

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A political advocacy group hosted a block party in downtown Tyler on Monday to encourage the black community to get out and vote.

Black Voters Matter held an event at the Texas African American Museum and everyone was welcome to enjoy the food and live music.

During the weekend, the group went on a bus tour that made stops in San Antonio, Dallas and Fort Worth.

At 7 p.m. the bus will make a stop at the Tyler block party.

The organization is also offering free rides to the polls for anyone who may not have transportation for early voting. This is a part of a larger campaign called We Got The Power, which started in Georgia and recently expanded to Texas.

The council member for district 3 says this event is historic for many reasons.

“Black Voters Matter has never been to Texas number one. They recognize Texas is a battleground state and it’s important to help to get the vote out,” said Dr. Shirley McKellar, Tyler Council Member for District 3. “That’s the primary goal for their organization.”

This national campaign is a series of power building events to inform and engage African American voters. The group started focusing their efforts during the 2020 election, when more than 7 million African Americans voted.