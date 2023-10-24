POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to a release, the Polk County Sheriff’s office is seeking the whereabouts of Dalton Ray Ingram.

Officials said Ingram is currently wanted for first degree murder related to a homicide that occurred in November 2021 at the Pine Hill Apartments in Livingston.

Ingram is a white male, weighing approximately 150 pounds and standing at 5′ 8.”

Anyone with information should contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 327-6810. People can also submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com, the P3 app or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP.