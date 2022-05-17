POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several corrections officers had a reaction to a substance after they searched the cells of inmates on Tuesday, said the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The officers were going to do a 16 man cell search, then they had a reaction to something or to multiple substances.

The inmates had been moved before officials went to do the search.

After the incident, the officers were taken to a local hospital to be observed, and one inmate was also taken to the emergency room for observation. They were all released from the hospital.

The jail administration is looking into the incident as well as the Narcotics Division of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.