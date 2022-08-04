UPDATE: The fire has now grown to 350-acres, and officials are still battling it.

Five structures were threatened by the blaze, but they were saved. No other structures are in danger at this time, said authorities.

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Polk County firefighters are working to contain a 100-acre forest fire in the area on Thursday, said the Polk County Emergency Management.

The blaze is close to Camp Seal Road off of FM1276. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and DPS are controlling traffic near the scene to assist first responders.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reported the fire could possibly be 300 acres now.