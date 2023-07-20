POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Polk County issued a burn ban on Wednesday due to hot and dry conditions in the area.

According to the order signed by County Judge Sydney Murphy, the county has not had significant rainfall for an extended period of time and current forecasts offer little promise of change.

“A person violates this order if he or she burns any combustible material outside of an enclosure which serves to contain all flames and/or sparks, or orders such burning by others,” Murphy said in the order.

The burn ban will continue until rescinded, but will need authorization from the commissioners court to continue for more than seven days.