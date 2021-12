POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Jail is cancelling all inmate visitation until further notice.

This cancellation is because of of the COVID-19 cases in Polk County and within the sheriff’s office.

“Due to the rise of COVID cases, we need to think about the health and safety of the Inmates, public and employees,” PCSO said in a Facebook statement.

Online video visitation is still available.