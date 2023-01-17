POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Polk County Sheriff’s office conducted a residential search warrant on Jan. 11 in reference to a man being in possession of child pornography.

78-year-old Anthony Joe Bartunek was identified as being in possession of child pornography after the sheriff’s office received a call and initiated an investigation at an address off of Ollie Loop in Livingston.

Following the investigation, a warrant was issued for Bartunek, for possession of lewd visual material depicting a child

On Jan. 13, Bartunek was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is still conducting further investigation on the case.


