WASHINGTON (KETK) – An East Texas man was found guilty on Friday of multiple federal charges in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Daniel Adams, 45 of Goodrich, was arrested a few weeks after the riot, and according to his criminal complaint was identified through photos and videos posted to Facebook from the insurrection.

A court verdict found Adams guilty on charges of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, assaulting/resisting/impeding officers, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

In videos obtained by authorities, Adams was shown at the front of a mob and confronting Capitol police where he can be heard saying “let’s go, let’s go, let’s go!” to those around him.

Sentencing has been set for late November.