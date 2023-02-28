POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a 58-year-old man in need of his medications.

Carlos Mauricio Bracamonte, 58, was last seen around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, near the 300 block of Broken Arrow Lane in Livingston.

Photo Courtesy of Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo Courtesy of Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release, Bracamonte was seen wearing a black ball cap, long sleeve brown shirt and blue pajama pants. Due to his recent surgeries, he is in need of his medications.

“If you have any information on the whereabouts of Bracamonte, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and speak with a Detective, at 936-327-6810.” Polk County Sheriff’s Office