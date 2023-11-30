POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Polk County officials with Texas DPS said on Thursday they are asking for the public’s help in a death investigation.

Polk County dispatch received a call on Aug. 31 about a deceased man, later identified as Andrew Millsap, found in the median of Highway 59 around the area of North Glenn. Officials said the incident that led to his death is believed to have happened on Aug. 31 between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Livingston Highway Patrol Office at 936-327-6858 or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810.