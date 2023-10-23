POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Polk County residents in Onalaska are no longer under a boil water notice as per a release by Onalaska Water and Gas company.

According to Polk County Emergency Management, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) issued a boil water notice for specific areas in Onalaska on Oct. 18. As of Monday, testing results indicate that the water no longer requires boiling.

“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels and/or bacteriological quality,” said Onalaska in a press release.

Customers can call TCEQ at (512) 239-469 for more information.