POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Polk County Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested on Friday by the Texas Rangers for theft, according to DPS.

Officials said Jessica David, 38, was arrested for second-degree felony theft after an investigation began in February.

“Investigators believe David misappropriated inmate funds for approximately three years for personal use,” officials said.

David was arrested for theft by a public servant and her bond was set at $7,500. Officials said the investigation is ongoing at this time.