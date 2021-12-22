Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigate death of 67-year-old man, charging sister with murder

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the death of a 67-year-old man and later charged his sister for murder.

On Dec. 6, at 9:40 p.m. detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home of 67-year-old Aaron Earl Figgs in the Legget area of Polk County.

When detectives arrived, they found Figgs dead in his bed with evidence of possible foul play found on the scene.

Figg’s sister, Peggy Sue Simmons was at home with him at the time of his death and was interviewed by detectives while on scene.

The following morning, detectives attended an autopsy of Figgs where it was determined he died from an injury by an event that caused him to bleed to death.

On Dec. 22, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Simmons and charged her for murder. She was arrested at the Pardon and Parole Office in Huntsville and was then taken to the Walker County Jail. Simmons was on parole for unrelated events and her parole was revoked at that time.