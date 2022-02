POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who trespassed into the Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter and abandoned four dogs.

The incident happened on Feb. 20 around 8:30 p.m., said the sheriff’s office. The trespassers were driving a newer model of a four door white Ford Ranger with black rims.

If you have any information about the vehicle or trespassers please contact Deputy Murray with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810.