POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information about a recent truck theft.

Officials said a white Ford F450 flatbed truck was stolen around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday.

A gold or silver Ford F250 drove to a local business on US Highway 190 West, and officials said it was missing the tailgate. The suspects went into the property and stole the white truck with a trailer, according to the sheriff’s office. Some dumpsters were also attached to the vehicle.

The trailer and dumpsters were later abandoned near a road not too far from the business. Law enforcement said the suspects took the truck to Cleveland.

If you have any information in reference to this case that may help with the investigation, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 327-6810. You may also submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com, (the P3 App) or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP, where you will remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.