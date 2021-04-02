POOCH IN PERIL: Search for a stolen East Texas dog has gone viral

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – The search for a puppy stolen out of Brownsboro Wednesday afternoon has gone viral on social media.

25-year-old Hannah Underhill is heartbroken as she is going on the second day without any sign of her dog Charlee, a mix between a corgi and a golden retriever.

The theft happened around 2:30 p.m. at the local Dollar General when Underhill parked right in front of the entrance.

Only needing to run in for a minute, and fearing leaving Charlee inside a car during the already hot East Texas weather, she left her 2014 Silver Chrysler 300 running.

She said she has done this numerous times in her small time, never thinking something could go wrong.

When Underhill walked back out, she saw her car pulling out of the parking lot and driving off onto the highway. Someone had broken in and taken her car, her purse, but worst of all Charlee.

“Getting Charlee back is my goal. I’m not worried about the car or anything that was in it, just her. They can do whatever they want with the car, I need her back.” Hannah Underhill

The Brownsboro Police Department is investigating the case and says they found Hannah’s phone ditched on the outside of town. However, there has still been no sign of her car or Charlee.

Detectives have released a photo from security footage of a man they called a “person of interest.” They are looking to identify him and ask that if you know who he is to please notify their department.

Unidentified man that Brownsboro police have called a “person of interest” in the theft of Charlee and Hannah Underhill’s car.

Her family took to Facebook to help broaden the search and it has already been shared more than 1,000 times as of this writing.

If you see a dog that looks like Charlee, or a 2014 Silver Chrysler 300 with a silver Texas “Hannah Bananas” boutique decal on the back, please call the Brownsboro Police Department.

Underhill and her family are also offering a cash reward for her return, no questions asked.