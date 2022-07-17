BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — A popular Bullard food truck has been forced to close down temporarily due to a fire.

According to their Facebook page, Tacos El Guero Gil caught on fire on July 10. The damage to the food truck is unknown but the owners say that it seems to be significant.

There is no timeline yet as to when the food truck will reopen for business. Fortunately, they have received lots of support from the community, including from another food truck: DJ’s Kitchen.

DJ’s Kitchen held a fundraiser event on Friday in which the proceeds of all plates sold, as well as donations, were given to the family that owns Tacos El Guero Gil, according to their Facebook page. The donations will reportedly go towards covering the cost of a new trailer.