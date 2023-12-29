TYLER, Texas (KETK) — GlaxoSmithKline, the manufacturer of popular inhaler, Flovent, while be taken off the shelves Jan. 1.

The popular asthma inhaler has been on the market for more than 20 years.

CNN reports that the company will now instead make an “authorized generic” version of the drug.

Although manufactures said it will be cheaper, physicians are worried it does not seem to be covered by all insurances.

The news came out only days before being discontinued. David Davis, a pharmacist with Drug Emporium, said it’s already been hard to find Flovent.

He said their phones have been ringing from concerned parents.

“They’ve been calling around trying to find it mostly for the children if they have an asthmatic child,” said Davis.

Davis said the generic version has the same drug compounds as the branded one.

“If you’re worried it doesn’t take effect the same, call your doctor and they can recommend a new brand,” said Davis.

“As far as the composition of them there’s not a difference. The active ingredient is the same in a brand-named product versus a generic product,” said Davis.

The life span on most inhalers is 30 days, as the month is coming to a close it’s best to call your pharmacist right away.

“I would be going ahead and calling my pharmacy, checking to see what the status is, knowing I’m about to run out and don’t wait to the last minute,” said Davis.

However, there is no timeline on when the new drug will hit the market.