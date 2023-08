LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — According to the City of Lufkin, a portion of the city will be affected by an interruption of water service this weekend.

The area circled in red in the photo below will have interruption in water service on Sunday due to a valve replacement. The city said water will turn off at around 10 a.m. and be off for about four hours.

“We apologize for any inconvenience,” city officials said.