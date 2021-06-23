Portion of Marshall under boil water notice Wednesday

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — Residents in a section of Marshall were placed under a boil water notice Wednesday.

A water main break near Highway 43 and Larry Drive has cause low water pressure or no water pressure in the area.

A city crew is working to make repairs, said a statement from the city.

“However, due to low Pressure the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Marshall public water system to notify all customers in the affected area to boil their water prior to consumption,” said the statement

The boil water notice is for the residents located in the following areas: Highway 43, Larry Drive, and customers located east and south of the intersection.