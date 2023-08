PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Portions of Highway 149 in Panola County are shut down Tuesday morning after the sheriff’s office said a Shelby County deputy died in a crash.

The sheriff’s office said starting at 10:15 a.m. Panola County deputies will be blocking intersections at Highway 59 S and the Loop, the Loop and Highway 149 and Highway 149 at FM 124 as the deputy is escorted north through the county.