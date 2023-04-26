LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Portions of Lufkin will be without water from around noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday due to a valve replacement, according to the city.

The city said the following areas will be without waters while workers replace the valve on Davis Street at Sayers Street:

Birch Street

Davis Street, from Sayers to MLK

Joplin Street

Scarborough Street

Setliff Street

“Please use caution, slow down and expect delays while driving near the work zone,” the city said. “Avoid the area if at all possible.”

Repairs are expected to be completed by 5 p.m.