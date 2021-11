LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday night, around, 10:13 p.m. the Longview Fire Department responded to a residential fire.

The Longview FD said that the fire was caused by a pot of grease on the stove that was left unattended.

Longview officials said there were no reported injuries, but that around $10,000 worth of damage was done to the home.

The Longview Fire Department responded with 3 fire engines, 2 ladder trucks, 1 ambulance and 4 support vehicles for a total of 21 personnel.