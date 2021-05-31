Poultry breeding company to spend $27 million to construct new hatchery in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- A poultry breeding company is expected to build a new hatchery in East Texas.

Aviagen is coming to Longview, and this will be the company’s first location in Texas and their ninth in the United States.

Construction should begin in September of 2021, according to a press release from Aviagen. The business said they need the new location due to big demand for broiler breeding stock in the U.S. and around the world.

The “state-of-the-art” hatchery is expected to cost $27 million and it will create 95 new jobs in Longview. The new location is expected to be built by July 2022, and the place will have the ability to set 1.1 million eggs per week.

“After a long, research-intensive search for the ideal location for our new hatchery, we unanimously chose Longview, a city with a robust labor pool, good work ethic of its citizens and a strong infrastructure for agribusiness,” said Jason Mack, the Vice President of Operations at Aviagen. “We are looking forward to becoming part of Longview and doing our part to promote the success of this thriving community.”

Longview was also specifically selected because it is close to regional and international airports, and it is located away from other bird populations.

“We are committed to securing the supply of quality Parent Stock to help our customers put food on the tables of families throughout North America and around the world. The new hatchery in Longview will play a big part in this goal,” added a spokesperson for Aviagen.

Natalie Lynch, the chairman of the Longview Economic Development Corporation, shared her enthusiasm about these new changes.

“On behalf of the LEDCO Board, we are thrilled that Aviagen has chosen to locate their new facility in Longview,” said Lynch. “Aviagen will bring a diverse set of jobs to our community, which will be great for our workforce. This project is also further evidence that Longview is on the map for global companies and that makes us very excited for the future of city.”