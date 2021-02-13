Power companies put hundreds on standby to deal with downed lines

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Major providers of electricity in East Texas said Saturday night they are monitoring the weather closely and have hundreds of workers ready to go once the icy weather hits.

“We’re closely monitoring weather forecasts to see where snow and sleet may turn to freezing rain and ice,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Region Distribution Operations. “Ice of more than a quarter-inch on power lines and trees could cause significant utility problems.”

More than 600 SWEPCO employees and contractors are on standby. SWEPCO has asked other utilities to send 370 additional line and tree workers.

Oncor said it too has crews prepared and pre-positioned to respond to winter weather.

“With severe winter weather forecast for much of Oncor’s service territory over the next several days, we’re urging North Texans to be prepared for deteriorating conditions,” said a statement by Oncor. “Oncor crews are continuing to restore customers without power and prepare for additional projected weather impacts that cause hazardous road conditions and damage to equipment.”

Oncor crews on Saturday were restoring power to some areas north and west of East Texas that had already lost electricity due to downed lines.

“Winds, icy weather and extreme cold had the most impact on our infrastructure, with teams reporting icy road hazards, wind damage and multiple areas of damaged lines from downed trees and limbs,” the company said.

The weight of snow and ice can bring down trees and power lines while snow- or ice-covered roads slow workers’ ability to get to damaged poles, transformers, and wires,” said SWEPCO. “Storm restoration work is extremely challenging when temperatures remain below freezing for several days.”

As of Saturday, both companies only reported a few hundred customers without power .

SWEPCO was telling its customers to: