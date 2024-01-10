SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County’s Emergency Management Office launched a tool for residents to notify the county of potential hazards.

“I am excited to share a groundbreaking initiative that places the power of community safety directly into your hands,” Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said. “Whether you’ve noticed flood-prone areas, wildfire risks, or other potential threats, your insights are crucial in building a more resilient and prepared community.”

The public input form for hazard mitigation can be found at here, users will find a straightforward form to fill out the information of the potential hazard, this includes things such as:

Flood

Wildfire

Lightning

Winter storm

Industrial accidents

Dam failure

Poverty and socioeconomic vulnerability

“We want to encourage open and honest reporting, ensuring that you feel comfortable sharing the information needed to make Smith County safer for all,” Franklin said.

The county emphasized that this is not a form for emergency action or to request routine services.