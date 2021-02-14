Nearly 50,000 power outages reported around East Texas as storm rolls in

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many power outages have been reported in the East Texas region as a historic winter storm rolls in.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) released a statement early Monday morning that rotating outages have started throughout the entire state in an effort to conserve energy.
“Rotating outages are controlled, temporary interruptions of electrical service that rotate through different parts of the electric grid. These outages typically last 15-45 minutes in each area, but may vary,” the ERCOT wrote.
Anderson County
- Elkhart: 1,053
- Frankston: 1,059
- Palestine: 2,167
Angelina County
- Alco: 518
- Chireno: 1,022
- Huntington: 1,686
- Lufkin: 1,453
- Zavalla: 1,641
Cass County
- Avinger: 1,323
- Ore City: 1,422
Cherokee County
- Jacksonville: 1,864
- Redlawn: 1,241
Franklin County
- Lake Cypress Springs: 1,429
Henderson County
- Athens: 317
- Cedar Creek Reservoir: 89
- Chandler: 1,414
- Eustace: 49
- Gun Barrel City: 357
- Lake Palestine: 3,046
- Mabank: 59
- Malakoff: 908
Hopkins County
- Sulphur Springs: 1,330
Nacogdoches County
- Douglass: 842
- Nacogdoches: 3,448
Smith County
- Bullard: 4,017
- Flint: 2,941
- Hideaway: 313
- Lindale: 2,121
- Noonday: 1,928
- Overton: 734
- Tyler: 4,703
Upshur County
- Cox: 1323
- Diana: 119
- Ore City: 1,422
- Shady Groves: 24
Van Zandt County
- Ben Wheeler: 41
- Canton: 391
- Edgewood: 994
Major electricity providers in East Texas, SWEPCO and Oncor, said Saturday that they were monitoring the weather closely. They say they have hundreds of workers ready to go once the ice hits.
“We’re closely monitoring weather forecasts to see where snow and sleet may turn to freezing rain and ice,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Region Distribution Operations. “Ice of more than a quarter-inch on power lines and trees could cause significant utility problems.”
Oncor said it has crews prepared to respond to winter weather.
“With severe winter weather forecast for much of Oncor’s service territory over the next several days, we’re urging North Texans to be prepared for deteriorating conditions,” said a statement by Oncor. “Oncor crews are continuing to restore customers without power and prepare for additional projected weather impacts that cause hazardous road conditions and damage to equipment.”
You can check outages in your area and report an outage through Oncor or SWEPCO‘s webpages.
Smith County officials say they’ve been informed that East Texas could experience rolling brownouts. Brownouts are different than blackouts in that they are only partial outages rather than a complete shutdown of power.
Smith County is asking consumers and businesses to reduce their electricity use as much as possible, through Tuesday, Feb. 16, to help the state with electricity shortages.
“We are experiencing record-breaking electric demand due to the extreme cold temperatures that have gripped Texas,” ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said. “We are asking Texans to take some simple, safe steps to lower their energy use during this time.”
Here are some tips to reduce electricity use:
- Turn down thermostats to 68-degrees.
- Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.
- Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
- Avoid using large appliances (ovens, washing machines, etc.).
- Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.
- Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.
KETK will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
