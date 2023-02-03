TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The rain has stopped, and the sun is out Friday but, for many East Texans, it’s day three or four without power. Oncor said they are working around the clock until everyone’s power is restored.

East Texans have said they haven’t seen a winter storm this damaging, since the 2021 freeze. Oncor has extra staff and contractors working through this winter storm.

“We have a staging area by the old palace where we have brought in a ton of extra material to make sure we have enough material to fix all of the outages,” said Tom Trimble, Oncor Customer Service East Region Manager.

Smith County residents have been the most affected in the area with the largest outages.

“Don’t assume we know you’re out. That’s the key throughout this whole week is report your outage, if you have to report it five, six, seven times keep reporting it,” said Trimble.

The City of Tyler is also working on cleaning up areas affected by the storm.

“Our street crews, they have been out since the beginning of the storm. We’ve taken in about 350 calls about downed trees or downed tree limbs, we have cleared 118 of those calls,” said LouAnn Campbell, City of Tyler Public Information Officer.

She mentioned that the city plans for a two-week cleanup. Tyler’s water treatment plants are back to running as normal, and many of the traffic lights that were down are working again.

“If you have some storm damage and you have picked up some limbs and debris in your years, we want you to put it in a pile, a neat pile, put it over by the curb where your garbage is picked up,” said Campbell.

Call the City of Tyler Tyler Solid Waste Department by Feb. 8 at 903-531-1388 for free pick up of tree limbs and storm debris.