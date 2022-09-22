TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans are sending prayers and showing their support for Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player recovering at a Tyler hospital from a brain injury he suffered at a game.

A candlelight vigil was held at the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances NorthPark Medical Center Thursday night.

People gathered in prayer asking God to put his healing hand on Reid.

It’s just one of many ways the community is showing their support for the high schooler. From T-shirt sales and wearing blue, to community members stepping up and giving donations, East Texans have made it clear their hearts are with this family.

“It’s not just Troup. All the communities around East Texas, you know people from even other states are posting to the Facebook page about their praying for Cooper so the response is just unbelievable,” said Kevin Hearon, a family friend of the Reids.

The family said the prayers are working, and he is improving.

A Facebook group has been created to give updates on Reid’s condition. On Thursday, Reid’s mom said he’s been able to open his eyes and keep them open for a bit.

Doctors are weaning him off sedation.

Reid’s loved ones ask you keep praying for him to get stronger.

KETK will continue to update you on Reid’s recovery and any future gatherings.