TROUP, Texas (KETK) – First Baptist Church of Troup posted on Facebook Saturday to say they will be holding a prayer vigil for Cooper Reid Saturday night at the football stadium.

According to the post, Reid suffered a head injury in last night’s homecoming football game. Troup ISD also posted to Facebook on Saturday that the Homecoming Dance had been postponed as a result of Reid’s injuries and also invited students to attend the prayer vigil.

For anyone wanting to attend the vigil, Tiger Stadium is located on Lowery Street in Troup. Vigil starts at 7 p.m. Saturday and you can contact First Baptist Church of Troup at 903-842-3091 if you have any questions.