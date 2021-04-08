PRCA Rodeo returning to Longview after 2020 COVID-19 cancelation

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview-Greggton Rotary club 30th scheduled the annual PRCA Rodeo in Longview after the event was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The rodeo is scheduled from April 16th at 12 a.m. and the 17th at 8 a.m. at the Longview Rodeo Arena on 100 Grand Blvd. next to the Longview Arboretum.

The event is free for all ages and will feature bull riding, bronco bucking, barrel racing, roping event, barrel man entertainment, mutton bustin and more.

All of the proceeds for the rodeo will go to local nonprofit organizations throughout Longview. The rodeo is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Longview-Greggton Rotary Club.

In 2019, the PRCA Rodeo collected more than $28,000 that went into building two classrooms. One classroom was built for Crisman School and one was built for the Longview Arboretum. The proceeds also provided educational material with the East Texas Literacy Council and Partners in Prevention.

