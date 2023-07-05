LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Pre-registration is open for the School Supply Train hosted by nonprofit Bucker and First Baptist Church of Longview.

Between July 5-7, families can pre-register for the School Supply Train that is planned for Aug. 5. Backpacks full of school supplies, a pair of shoes, socks and one Longview ISD uniform polo will be distributed to the registered families.

Free haircuts, back-to-school resources, vision and dental screenings will also be offered to children at the event. When picking up the school supplies, the release stated that ” parents must provide a driver’s license or other government issued identification and proof of school enrollment for each child, such as a report card or school schedule.”

To preregister, call Buckner at 903-757-9383 starting on July 5 at 8:30 a.m. In-person registration will also be available on Aug. 5 at the FBC in Longview until supplies last.