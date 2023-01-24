TYLER, Texas (KETK) — KETK News sat down with newly-sworn in Constable Ralph Caraway Jr. to talk about his future in that office, and the reputation he plans to rehabilitate.

“We want to let people know that Precinct 1 is here, Precinct 1 is back and Precinct 1 is restored,” Caraway said.

The previous Precinct 1 Constable, Curtis Traylor-Harris, was removed from office. Traylor-Harris made headlines after being found guilty of a theft that occurred while he was on the job.

After former Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris left the Smith County Precinct 1 community with little trust a new person is stepping in to change minds.

“I don’t have a lot to say about what happened prior to me, but I do want the citizens to know that with me being in this office, the one thing you can count on is that we will be transparent and you will be able to see the integrity day in and day out,” said Constable Caraway.

Tuesday morning, the Smith County Commissioners Court accepted Traylor-Harris’s resignation and appointed Caraway. who was named interim constable in July 2022 but said getting the job permanently wasn’t his focus.

“My main focus was making sure that however long my tenure here is just making sure that I did everything right and then when it is time to pass it over, whether it be short term or long term, that the person that gets it is actually getting it better than it was when I got it,” said Constable Caraway.

Caraway says he wants to be the constable for the community and to let people know they can trust him.

“I just want people to know I’m here to do a job and I’m here to serve most importantly,” said Constable Caraway.