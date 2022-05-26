UVALDE, Texas (KETK) – President Joe Biden and the First Lady are expected to travel to Uvalde, Texas on Sunday, May 29, after the deadly school shooting.

They are heading there to “grieve with the community that lost twenty-one lives in the horrific elementary school shooting,” said the White House.

19 students and two adults were killed and 17 people were injured on May 24, and a close community is grieving after the devastating incident at Robb Elementary School.

A U.S. Border Patrol Agent shot and killed the 18-year-old suspected shooter.

“My heart is broken today,” said Hal Harrell, the school district superintendent, on the day of the shooting. “We’re a small community, and we’re going to need your prayers to get through this.”