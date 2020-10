President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Robeson County Fairgrounds, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Lumberton, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (KETK) – East Texas made President Trump’s Twitter feed Tuesday afternoon just one week before his re-election.

The president tweeted a photo alleging that someone has been stealing Trump flags throughout the area.

Trump shows a photo claiming that an East Texan had put up to 30 of them throughout the community. He said, “Love it, thank you!”