TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Priests for Life and the National Pro-Life Religious Council announced the winners of the 2024 National Pro-Life Recognition Awards to be presented on Jan. 19 in Washington, D.C.

Both winners are Texas natives. Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler and Mark Lee Dickson, director of Right to Life of East Texas and founder of the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn Movement, will be honored during the interdenominational National Prayer Service at Constitution Hall.

“I couldn’t be honored more than to be honored for respecting the precious gift of life that God has given us,” Strickland said. “I truly believe the sanctity of life is the issue of our time.”

Priests for Life Executive Director Janet Morana said the second award would go to Dickson, a “young, dynamic pro-life leader,” who has been traveling around the country as cities, towns and counties work to declare themselves safe spaces for the unborn.

“It’s a great honor,” Dickson said. “We all have to work together to end abortion in America, and we couldn’t do the Sanctuary City initiative without the help of great organizations like Priests for Life.”

The National Prayer Service will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 19 at Constitution Hall, 1776 D. St. NW, in Washington D.C.

Tickets are not required and large groups can easily be accommodated. See their website for more details.