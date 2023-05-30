TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A bus transporting five Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates crashed Tuesday afternoon in Trinity County, according to Sheriff Woody Wallace.

The crash took place on Highway 287 at Brownlee Creek and Wallace said in a Facebook post that drivers in that area should “expect minor delays.”

Photo Courtesy of Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.

Wallace stated that there were no life threatening injuries reported and all of the inmates are accounted for.

“We have plenty staff on location and the inmates are being transported to another jail facility until a TDCJ bus can arrive,” Wallace said.